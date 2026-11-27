Philippine boys doubles squad cops bronze in ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw tilt

Philippine player Julian Gamanay (left) and Indonesia's Muhammad Rohman tangle at the net in their 1st ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship semifinal match at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Friday. The Indons won, 15-5, 15-6, to advance to the finals.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines ran into a superior and experienced Indonesian squad, absorbing a 5-15, 6-15 beating in the boys doubles semifinals of the 1st ASTAF U19 Asian Sepak Takraw Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

Indon skipper Mohamad Djafar and Muhammad Rohman, a 20th Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games veteran, combined seamlessly for two sets in dispatching their outclassed rivals in just 30 minutes of play to waltz into the championship match of the competition presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Indonesia was scheduled to take on South Korea, a close 17-16, 17-15 winner over Thailand in the other semis match, in the fight for the gold medal later in the afternoon.

The Philippine squad of Archie Gabriel Gilva, Jerald Owen Evangelio and Julian Gamanay had no answer to the dominant form of their foes, but still managed to give the country its first medal — a bronze — in the meet organized by the Philippine Sepak Takraw Federation Inc. and sanctioned by the Asian Sepak Takraw Federation.

"Mas lamang po talaga yung kalaban sa experience, lalo na yung kanilang spiker (Rohman) na may Asian Game experience sa Japan," noted national coach Jason Huerte, who played against the young Indon in Land of the Rising Sun.

"Yung po ang nakikita ko na mataas na yung level kaya naka-iscore sila sa crucial moments ng laro," added Huerte. "Ngayon alam na ng mga players natin kung saan pa sila dapat gumaling. This is a good experience for them."

Gilva, who teamed up with Evangelio to clinch a sepak takraw gold for Socksargen (Region 12) in the last Palarong Pambansa held in Agusan del Sur, was still grateful that they were to bag a bronze.

"Thank God at wala naman po sa amin na-injured at nakapag-uwi po kami ng bronze sa ating bansa. Magandang karangalan po it sa amin po ito at sa ating pamilya."

PSTAI President Karen Tanchanco Caballero was likewise elated by the performance of the PH doubles squad and it securing a bronze medal.

"While they were up against a tough Indonesian squad, at least they went down fighting so I am very proud of them," Caballero said, "and I pray that their bronze meal will serve as an inspiration for our other squads to do even better."

Set to make it own debut was the PH girls quadrant squad today of Krysiah Mae dela Cruz, Louie Joice Solinap, Ruby Pabangon, Alyzza Solmiia, Byne Piner amnd Angelica Ong against Myanmar in Group B.

Also seeing action in boys regu are Rainier Penevela, Daryl Kent Valentin, Harjay Suelo, JP Magnop amnd Samuel Almirol in Group B against Oman.