VCT Pacific's lasting legacy: Building a region, creating a powerhouse

Fans fill the arena in Busan during the VCT Pacific Stage 2 Finals, the final championship weekend of the league's partnership era before a new competitive ecosystem launches in 2027.

MANILA, Philippines — As the VCT Pacific partnership era comes to a close, Jake Sin, head of Valorant Esports, APAC, believes the league's greatest achievement was proving that one of esports' most culturally diverse regions could unite under a single identity while becoming one of the world's strongest Valorant territories.

When VCT Pacific launched in 2023, Riot Games undertook the challenge of bringing together teams, players and fans from across Asia-Pacific, spanning multiple countries, languages and cultures.

"When we first launched VCT Pacific in 2023, we took on a pretty daunting challenge. Looking back, what I'm most proud of is that we've built a shared identity that unites all these different communities under one banner, and created a genuine sense of VCT Pacific pride," said Sin in an email interview with Philstar.com.

That regional identity grew alongside the league's competitive standing.

Once considered an underdog internationally, Pacific developed into one of Valorant’s premier regions, winning four Masters titles and producing regular contenders at global events.

"I think the biggest improvement has been our overall competitive strength, both on the international stage and within VCT Pacific itself. Internationally, we've gone from being a region that was often underestimated to one of the strongest in the world,” said Sin.

The transformation wasn't limited to the international stage. He noted that VCT Pacific became increasingly competitive internally as new contenders emerged to challenge established powerhouses, creating a deeper and less predictable league.

"I think that's what makes VCT Pacific so exciting and dynamic. With so many different regions, teams and playstyles coming together, there's always room for new talent to emerge and for the competitive landscape to shift,” added Sin.

The growth extended beyond competition. VCT Pacific was the first international Valorant league to introduce roadshows in 2023, taking league matches outside its Seoul hub and directly to fans across the region. Since then, Pacific has staged events in Tokyo, Ho Chi Minh City and Busan, further strengthening connections with local communities.

"Being able to bring world-class Valorant esports to different cities and connect with our passionate fans in person has been incredibly rewarding," said Sin.

Talent development also emerged as one of Pacific's defining strengths throughout the partnership era. With one of the world's most active Challengers ecosystems, the region consistently produced talent capable of competing on the global stage.

Sin pointed to Nongshim RedForce's rise through Challengers and Ascension before becoming Masters champions as an example of the opportunities created by the ecosystem.

For the Philippines, the partnership era showcased the country's ability to produce elite players. Patrick "PatMen" Mendoza became the first Filipino Masters champion after winning Masters Toronto with Paper Rex in 2025 before adding a VCT Pacific title with Global Esports this year. Adrian "invy" Reyes won his first Pacific championship with Paper Rex in Stage 1 this year and reached two Masters grand finals, while Xavier "xavi8k" Juan rose from the local collegiate and Challengers circuit to become the in-game leader of Global Esports, winning VCT Pacific Stage 2 and competing internationally.

"These accomplishments really demonstrate the depth and quality of Filipino talent," Sin said.

The Philippines will also host an official VCT Pacific event for the first time next year, a move Sin said reflects Riot's commitment to one of the region's most passionate esports communities.

"Manila has already proven itself to be an incredible esports destination. Filipino fans are known for their energy, passion and enthusiasm,” said Sin.

As the partnership era gives way to a new competitive ecosystem in 2027, Sin hopes VCT Pacific will be remembered for more than its trophies and international success.

"Ultimately, I hope our lasting legacy is that we proved that a league as geographically and culturally diverse as VCT Pacific can not only succeed at the highest level of competition, but also build a strong, unified community that fans across the entire region are proud to call their own,” said Sin.