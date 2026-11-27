Madrio barges into ITF J30 Manila 1 final

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Yuki Mae Madrio downed wild card Erynne Francesca Ong, 6-3, 6-3, Friday to reach the girls' singles final in the first leg of the ITF J30 Manila Championships at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

Madrio, who is based in the United States, will face fourth seed Lena Lim of Hong Kong, who ousted Filipino top seed Jana Jelena Nicole Diaz, 6-1, 6-3.

Lin defeated sixth seed Louraine Jallorina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarters.

"It was a great match against a compatriot. We both competed hard and gave our best on court. I stayed focused on my game and took it point by point," said the 18-year-old Madrio, playing in her first ITF Juniors event in the Philippines.

"Reaching the finals means a lot to me. Every match has been a learning experience, and I have just been taking it one match at a time. I’m excited for the opportunity to compete against Lin, and I will give it my best," she added.

Meanwhile, Dutch Liam de Bruijn and Malaysian Aquil Adibi Rahiman will clash for the boys' singles title in the event organized by Philippine Tennis Association (Philta).

De Bruijn toppled seventh seed Malaysian Pradyumna Tatachar, 6-4, 7-5, while Rahiman defeated Indian Aahaan Mishra, 6-3, 6-1.

Rahiman also made it to the doubles semifinal with Yi-Ming Liu of Chinese Taipei. The fourth-seeded pair beat Indonesian Philippe Bawono and Malaysian Jacob Wong, 6-0, 6-3.

Other winners were top seeds Komang Bagus Wahyu Purustama of Indonesia, third seeds Doyul Jang and Myeong Jang of Korea, and Filipino Lucas Sebastian Go and Taiwanese Chen En Zheng.(Pool story)