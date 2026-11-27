Ben&Ben banners star-studded OPM lineup in AIA Running Series Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Ben&Ben leads an all-star lineup of Filipino musical acts set to turn the AIA Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by ASICS into a massive celebration of Original Pilipino Music (OPM), giving runners and spectators an added reason to hit the streets and stay for the festivities on Sunday, November 29, at the Luneta Park.

The nine-piece band, among the country's most streamed and award-winning musical acts, will headline the entertainment lineup at the fifth edition of the world-renowned night-running event, bringing its signature anthems and crowd-pleasing sound to the finish-line celebration.

Joining Ben&Ben are singer-songwriter and actress Julie Anne San Jose, Reuben Lista and the Trinidad Band, Gracenote, Citivoiz and Petrichor, making this year's event as much a showcase of Filipino music as it is a celebration of running.

With the theme “Kay Ganda ng Ating Musika,” the landmark fifth edition puts OPM at the heart of the Rock ’n’ Roll experience. In collaboration with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, the 2026 edition pays tribute to Filipino music across generations, with commemorative race medals inspired by some of his most memorable compositions and iconic Manila landmarks.

The music will extend beyond the main stage, with live entertainment and OPM-inspired activations spread throughout the race course, creating a festive atmosphere from the starting line to the finish line.

Adding star power to the running field, triathlete and content creator Aiza Lopez will lead the celebrity contingent in the 21K race, alongside Geo Mhanna. GMA artists Cheovy Walter and Savior Ramos will take on the 10K, together with Don Genrev, Genieve Dinoy, John Wayne Alba, Ross Villanueva and Eunica Arguelles.

Runners in the full marathon, half marathon, AIA 10K, 5K and AIA 1K Kids categories will take to the streets of Manila for an event, organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., that blends fitness, live music and the city's iconic landmarks into one big celebration.

For presenting partner ASICS, the event underscores the importance of enjoying the journey as much as reaching the finish line. Whether taking on a first 5K, stepping up to a longer distance, chasing a personal best or simply running with friends, participants are encouraged to keep moving and make running part of their everyday lives.

The partnership reflects ASICS' founding philosophy of “Sound Mind, Sound Body” and its belief in the positive impact of movement on physical and mental well-being. Beyond race day, the brand continues to support runners throughout their preparation and training journey.

Title sponsor AIA Philippines, meanwhile, returns with its commitment to inspiring more Filipinos to embrace healthier and more active lifestyles. With race distances catering to different ages and abilities, the event welcomes everyone — from first-time runners and families to seasoned athletes.

Anchored on AIA's purpose of helping Filipinos live “Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,” the partnership reinforces the event's broader message: that movement is more than a physical pursuit; it is also an opportunity to connect, build communities and celebrate life.

Now marking its fifth year in Manila, the Rock ’n’ Roll Running Series continues to bring together sport, music and entertainment in the heart of the capital. This year's OPM-themed celebration makes that combination even more distinctly Filipino, with Ben&Ben and an impressive roster of homegrown musical talents providing the soundtrack to a night of running, camaraderie and celebration. (Pool story)