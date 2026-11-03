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Sports

Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition

Philstar.com
November 3, 2026 | 4:29pm
Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships back for 10th edition
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Philippine Journalists-Samahang Plaridel returns to the Villamor Golf Club, the “Home of  the Philippine Masters” for the third straight year with the staging of the 10th Samahang Plaridel Golf Championships on Wednesday,  November 25.

An annual gathering of  golf-playing executives from the government and private sectors, the one-day tournament will be held at the challenging par-72 championship golf course on Jesus Villamor Air Base in Pasay, located beside  Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 and the Newport City/Resorts World Manila Complex.

Samahang Plaridel Chairman Rolando Estabillo and President Evelyn Quiroz said the golf tournament is aimed at promoting friendship and camaraderie and  help raise funds for the association’s various activities.

Hole-in-one prizes are a Jetour X50 Sport, a Go-Kart Pro 2, and P100,000 from the Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines.

Raffle prizes will also be given to lucky participants.

Last year,  MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes emerged as the biggest winner as the Low Gross champion at 76.

Duremdes also took top honors with the Longest Putt at hole No. 18 at 21 feet , and  Nearest to the Pin at No. 12 at  one foot and six inches.

Other notable winners were Justin de Dios, Low Net champion; Oliver Agustin, Dinan Cayanong and Oliver Gan, top three finishers n Class A; Carl Delgado, Cris Maralit and Alex Bellen, top three winners in Class B; Chito Manuel, Shunhei Oishi and Jamiro Carlos, top three in Class C; and Faith de Dios and Andrea Abalos, champion and runner-up in the ladies division.

Other special awardes were Gilbert Escoto, Most Accurate Drive at Hole 9; and  Joji Esguerra, Longest Drive at Hole No. 18. 

For inquiries, e-mail Nelly Lumbaca at [email protected].

GOLF

SAMAHANG PLARIDEL
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