Another heartbreak for Pagdanganan as late stumble spoils LPGA return

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2026 at Riviera Country Club on June 04, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Another promising bid for an LPGA Tour comeback ended in heartbreak for Bianca Pagdanganan, whose late-round collapse Monday (Tuesday Manila time) in Alabama erased what had looked like a golden opportunity to reclaim her place among the world's elite women golfers.

With a stirring charge putting her within striking distance of the coveted Top 25 and ties, Pagdanganan appeared poised to finally break through in the grueling 90-hole LPGA Qualifying Series. But just when a long-awaited return seemed within reach, the Filipina ace faltered down the stretch, surrendering precious strokes and watching her comeback hopes unravel.

Pagdanganan had seemingly found her rhythm on the Crossings course of the RTJ Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, making a strong push with a run of pars before eagling the par-5 16th to ignite her final-round charge.

She followed up with a birdie on No. 2 to reach three-under for the day and 10-under overall, putting herself firmly in contention for a Top 25 and ties finish that would earn 2027 LPGA Tour status.

With seven holes remaining, the 29-year-old, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, appeared to have the momentum and confidence to complete the job, having already shown she could tame the par-72 layout with a six-under 66 in an earlier round.

But the Crossings course had other plans.

Pagdanganan bogeyed the par-5 fourth, a hole she had birdied Saturday, then failed to capitalize on the par-5 sixth, where she had previously produced an eagle. The missed opportunity proved costly as the pressure mounted and her bid to claw back crucial strokes gave way to a disastrous finish.

She dropped shots on each of the final two holes, turning what had been a promising round into a disappointing 72 after a 38-34 card.

The damage was decisive.

From a share of 36th entering the final round, Pagdanganan plunged to a tie for 57th with a 351 total over 90 holes, finishing six strokes outside the Top 25 and ties that secured LPGA Tour cards for 2027.

It was another painful near-miss for the Filipina, who fell just three strokes short of earning her LPGA card last year. This time, she had appeared to put herself in a much better position, particularly after a strong third-round showing and a steady start to her final-day campaign.

Instead, another late-round stumble proved her undoing, leaving her to wonder what might have been after coming tantalizingly close to turning her comeback dream into reality.

Pagdanganan will have to settle for another season on the Epson Tour, where she must pursue one of the available LPGA cards through the 2027 Race for the Card standings. Players who finished 26th and below may also seek opportunities through any existing exempt status or Monday qualifying competitions to gain entry into LPGA Tour events.

For Pagdanganan, the road back to the big league remains open. But after another agonizing finish, the missed opportunity in Alabama will sting all the more.