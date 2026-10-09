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Blu Boys bat for World Cup berth at home

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 1:15pm
Blu Boys bat for World Cup berth at home

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Blu Boys will have home court advantage when they eye a World Cup slot in the U18 Men’s Softball Asia Cup slated December 1-7 at The Villages in Clark field, Pampanga.

“For many years, our athletes traveled abroad to compete against the best in the region. This December, we will welcome Asia's rising softball stars to the Philippines. That is a significant moment for Philippine softball,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“It gives our athletes the chance to compete on home soil, inspires the next generation, and allows us to showcase the Philippines as a destination capable of hosting international sporting events,” he added.

The top two finishers in this weeklong event will clinch berths to next year’s World Cup in the Czech Republic.

It will also mark the first time that the Nationals are seeing action in this juniors’ meet where the powerhouse Japanese are the defending champions.

BLU BOYS

SOFTBALL
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