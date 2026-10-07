Nike debuts a race-day system of speed designed for every runner

MANILA, Philippines — Race day asks different things of different runners: a second that changes history, a personal best, a first starting line.

Just as every runner’s journey is different, their race-day needs are too. That’s why Nike is introducing a new race-day system of speed built around a simple belief: Race-day innovation should help runners pursue their own goals, not fit into a single definition of performance.

Rather than organizing racing footwear as a hierarchy, Nike designed its race-day lineup as a choice. Each shoe serves a distinct purpose, helping runners find a race-day experience that aligns with their ambitions, experience and preferences.

Together, Nike Apex, Alphafly 4 and Swooshly create Nike’s most comprehensive race-day offering yet, giving runners more ways to access the brand’s decades of athlete insight and innovation. This system complements Nike’s road running footwear lineup with innovations built for any race day.

Nike Apex pushes the edge of what racing innovation can become, delivering Nike’s most advanced expression of speed for runners chasing the edge of marathon performance.



Nike Alphafly 4 unlocks speed for all, balancing responsiveness, comfort, stability and efficiency over distance.



Nike Swooshfly opens the door, offering an invitation to race day by helping runners feel confident, cushioned and ready to take on the unknown.

This system of speed is built around Nike’s fundamental belief that race-day speed should belong to all runners. Each shoe came from the same place: a runner’s problem, studied in the Nike Sport Research Lab, solved through product and proven through athlete testing before ever reaching a starting line.

“Race day is one of the most meaningful moments in a runner’s journey, but that moment looks different for everyone,” says Bret Schoolmeester, vice president, Nike Running Footwear. “With Nike Apex, Alphafly 4 and Swooshfly, we created a system that helps runners choose the experience they want on race day, whether that means finding the confidence to step onto a starting line for the first time or chasing every possible second in pursuit of a breakthrough performance.”

Nike’s advantage comes from decades of racing innovation shaped by athletes. From co-founder Bill Bowerman’s earliest handcrafted spikes to the original super shoes that redefined racing more than a decade ago, Nike has consistently pushed running innovation forward for more than 50 years.

Today, that commitment continues through a race-day system built around athlete insight, scientific research and breakthrough technologies designed to improve running economy and help runners unlock new levels of performance.

Nike’s contemporary system of speed brings together proprietary Air Zoom platforms, advanced foams and engineered plates to deliver distinct solutions for different runners, goals and race-day experiences. The easy-to-understand footwear lineup solves athletes’ most pressing needs of comfort, confidence, efficiency and speed—whether they’re training for their first, fastest or farthest race.

Follow Swoosh.Racing to see Nike’s race-day system of speed come to life. For more information, visit here.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Nike. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.