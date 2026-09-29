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Sports

UAAP resumes with Asiad campaigners back in fold

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
September 29, 2026 | 4:14pm
UAAP resumes with Asiad campaigners back in fold
The Gilas 3x3 women's and men's teams that recently saw action in the 20th Asian Games.
POC Media Pool

Games Wednesday
(SM Mall of Asia Arena)
8 a.m. – NU vs AdU (Women)
10 a.m. – Ateneo vs UP (Women)
12 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Women)
3 p.m. – UST vs UE (Men)
5:30 p.m. – FEU vs DLSU (Men)

MANILA, Philippines — Asian Games heroes led by the silver medalists from the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women’s team return to their respective schools Wednesday, September 30, as the UAAP Season 89 resumes at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Two-time MVP Kacey Dela Rosa of Ateneo, Amyah Español and Victoria Pasilang of Far Eastern University and Kennan Ka of the University of the Philippines march on to a heroes’ welcome by the league after bringing home the country’s first-ever 3x3 medal in Asiad.

The quartet made it to the finals of the Achi-Nagoya Asiad but fell to hosts Japan, 11-21, for a glittering silver. The Philippines never had a medal in the discipline since its foundation in 2018.

Luis Pablo and Doy Dungo of La Salle as well as University of Santo Tomas’ Koji Buenaflor also return to fold in the men’s side after a podium miss. Gilas, which also had former King Tiger Nic Cabañero, had an unbeaten run before back-to-back losses when it mattered most.

The Nationals bowed to South Korea in the semifinals, 9-21, then ultimately missed their shot at bronze after a 10-21 defeat to Iran.

Now, they’re out for school glory as the UAAP wraps up a shortened opening month with only five playdates in an all-out support to the Team Philippines’ Asiad campaign, with other student-athletes also playing in more than just basketball.

With Pablo and Dungo back on the stable, La Salle (1-1) tackles host Far Eastern University (1-1) in the main game at 5:30 p.m. for a goal of joining a crowded leaderboard currently occupied by UP, National University and Ateneo with 2-1 cards.

UST (1-1), which handed La Salle’s first defeat before the Asiad break with an 80-75 win, guns for the same mission against the winless UE (0-3) under interim coach Paulo Hubalde.

Hubalde took over right off the bat from Chris Gavina, who abruptly resigned from his post last week in the middle of the Red Warriors’ 23 straight losses including a 0-14 slate in his debut season last year.

In the women’s division after a lone-game opener last weekend, Dela Rosa and Ateneo debut against her Gilas teammate Ka and UP under new coach Eric Altamirano at 10 a.m. while NU begins its revenge tour against Adamson at 8 a.m. FEU, with Gilas stars Español and Pasilang, takes on La Salle at 12 to wrap up a triple-bill.

Reigning champion UST opened the women’s play last week with a roaring 103-58 win against UE.

UAAP

UAAP BASKETBALL

UAAP SEASON 89
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