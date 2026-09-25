Gilas men fall to Iranian to end up fourth in Asiad 3x3 hoops

MANILA, Philippines — No podium finish for GIlas Pilipinas’ men’s 3x3 team.

The Philippines finished fourth in the Asian Games’ men’s 3x3 basketball tournament after falling to Iran, 21-10, Friday afternoon at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue in Japan.

Doy Dungo scored four points to lead the Philippines while Luis Pablo had three.

Mohammadbasir Momeni sparked Iran, outscoring Gilas with 12 points himself. He also had four rebounds. Mohammadmahdi Rahimi chipped in five for the bronze medalists to go with seven boards.

The two teams were tied early at 3-all early on.

Momeni started to wax hot, hitting backbreaking 2-pointers to push Iran ahead, 12-5.

Pablo and Dungo tried to tow the Philippines back to it, 8-12, but Momeni’s onslaught continued.

A Koji Buenaflor shot made it a four-point deficit anew, 10-14, but it was Gilas’ final point.

The Philippines could not buy a bucket, while Momeni and Rahimi teamed up to push Iran 20-10.

As if it was a cherry on top of the cake, Sarem Jafari slammed one in for the game-winning basket with 1:46 left.

Nic Cabanero had two points for the Philippines while Buenaflor just had one.

Jafari and Seyedmohammad Ghafari scored three and one, respectively.

Still, it was a run to remember for Gilas.

After an undefeated run through the semifinals, the Philippines dropped their final two games – first against finalist Korea, then to Iran.

This is the Philippines’ highest finish in men’s 3x3 basketball.