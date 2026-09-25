Padilla appears at DOJ, yet to answer obstruction rap over Dela Rosa's escape

Sen. Robin Padilla arrives at the Department of Justice on September 25, 2026, for the preliminary investigation into an obstruction of justice complaint over his alleged role in Sen. Bato Dela Rosa's escape.

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Robin Padilla appeared before the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, September 25, for the first hearing in the preliminary investigation of an obstruction of justice complaint alleging that he helped Sen. Bato dela Rosa evade arrest.

Padilla and his co-respondents, however, have yet to submit their counter-affidavits as the complainant still has additional documents to provide, according to lawyer Jimmy Bondoc, one of their counsels.

"Kung ano po ang sinasabe ng batas, 'yan po ay susundin natin," Padilla told reporters in an ambush interview. ("Whatever the law says, we will follow.")

Padilla declined to give further details about the hearing.

Bondoc said there were still matters that needed clarification because some submissions from the complainant were incomplete.

"May mga nililinaw pa po dahil may mga konti pang submissions na kulang po from the other side," Bondoc said. "We are in the process of asking for a copy of a complaint," he added.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said the next preliminary investigation hearing is set for November 12.

The complainant, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), has until October 9 to submit additional documents, according to Topacio.

The DOJ had earlier subpoenaed Padilla and his co-respondents over the obstruction complaint and stressed that the issuance of a subpoena is not a finding of guilt. The preliminary investigation will determine whether there is sufficient basis to file a case in court.

Complaint over Dela Rosa's evasion

The complaint stems from allegations that Padilla and others helped Dela Rosa evade authorities after he left the Senate compound in the early hours of May 14, following a shooting incident at the Senate the previous night.

The International Criminal Court had issued a warrant for Dela Rosa, who remains at large, for crimes against humanity of murder for heading the Philippine National Police in the conduct of the Duterte administration's deadly war on drugs.

Philippine authorities said video footage showed Dela Rosa leaving the Senate premises and entering a Toyota Fortuner registered to Padilla.

Padilla has acknowledged that Dela Rosa rode in his vehicle as they left the Senate, but he has disputed the accusation that he helped the senator evade arrest.

The PNP-CIDG filed the obstruction complaint with the DOJ on May 28.

A separate complaint related to Dela Rosa's departure from the Senate was also filed before the Office of the Ombudsman, involving other officials and individuals.