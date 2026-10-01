Malixi charges into Asian Games medal race with 66

Rianne Malixi of Duke plays a shot on the sixth hole during the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa on May 22, 2026 in Carlsbad, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Amateur Rianne Malixi put herself squarely in the Asian Games medal hunt Thursday, firing a four-under 66 to emerge as the lone bright spot for Team Philippines.

This, as Malixi’s pro teammates Pauline del Rosario and Bianca Pagdanganan struggled in the second round of the women’s golf competition.

Malixi, who opened with a 70 after a two-bogey finish Wednesday, bounced back in impressive fashion on the challenging East course of Kasugai Country Club. She strung together three straight birdies from No. 13, overcame a bogey on No. 18 with birdies on Nos. 3 and 8, and closed with matching 33s for a two-day total of four-under 136.

The result lifted the Duke University standout to solo fifth, just three strokes behind the bronze-medal position, putting her firmly in contention heading into Friday’s pivotal third round.

Starting the day tied for 14th, Malixi showed the kind of composure and scoring touch that could carry her deeper into the medal race. Her 66 was also a timely response to the late stumble in the opening round, restoring the momentum she will need as the leading contenders jockey for position before Saturday’s final round.

While Malixi surged, however, the Philippine team struggled to gain ground.

Del Rosario, whose 78 did not count in Wednesday’s opening round, endured another uneven day. She hit four birdies but offset them with three bogeys and two double bogeys for a 73, which counted toward the team total.

Pagdanganan, after an impressive 67 in the first round, likewise failed to sustain her strong start. A bogey-bogey skid from No. 11 triggered a difficult back nine, with only one birdie against three more bogeys as she signed for a 74 that didn’t count.

With Malixi’s 66 as its low card, the Philippines struggled with a 139 and slipped from a share of sixth to joint seventh with defending champion Thailand (140) at 276 in the team standings, three strokes behind India, which held the bronze-medal position with 273 after a 136.

China pulled ahead with a 268 after a 132, surging past Singapore, which slowed with a 137 after a 132 for a 269, while India dropped to third with a 136 for a 273. Hong Kong (134), China (138) and Korea (138) matched 274s.

Individually, Malixi also moved within three shots of Korea’s Yunseo Yang and China’s Ruoning Yin, who shared third at 133. Yang carded a 65, while Yin fired a 66 highlighted by an eagle.

Singapore’s Shannon Tan continued to lead the individual race despite a late stumble. After opening with six birdies on the back nine and adding three more in her first four holes on the front, Tan appeared to be pulling away before bogeying three of her final four holes. She still posted a 64 for a 13-under 127 total.

India’s Sharath Urs Pranavi narrowed the gap with a 63, moving to 129 and second place.

With a 141 aggregate, Pagdanganan fell to joint 16th from a share of third at 141, while ICTSI teammate del Rosario barely improved to joint 33rd from 36th with a 151.

For Malixi, however, the focus is now firmly on the medal chase. With two rounds still to play and only three shots separating her from the bronze position, the 19-year-old fomer US Girls’ Juniors and US Women’s Amateur champion has given herself a clear opportunity to turn another strong showing into a podium finish.