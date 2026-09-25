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Gilas women lone bright spot for Philippine hoops in Asian Games with 3x3 silver

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
September 25, 2026 | 6:33pm
Gilas women lone bright spot for Philippine hoops in Asian Games with 3x3 silver
Gilas Pilipinas women
(POC Media Pool)

MANILA, Philippines -- Bridesmaid finish for Gilas Pilipinas women in the 3x3 basketball court of the Nagoya Asian Games. 

The Philippines settled for silver in the women’s 3x3 action, falling against hometown bet Japan, 21-11, Friday evening at the Kinjo Futo Station Square Venue. 

Japan rained 2-pointers on the Filipina dribblers en route to the championship. 

Kacey dela Rosa carried the load for Gilas with six points and three rebounds. Amyah Espanol and Kennan Ka had three and two points, respectively. 

Yuki Hirashita finished with nine points and five rebounds. Sakura Horiuchi produced eight markers and seven boards, while Haruka Yamamoto and Fatoumanana Nishi had two apiece.

After the two teams traded baskets early on, Horiuchi went on a scoring rampage, scoring five points herself to give Japan a 7-3 edge. 

Dela Rosa tried to rally the troops both offensively and defensively, but Japan’s hot shooting lingered. 

While an Espanol basket inched the Philippines closer, 9-14, with 2:24 remaining, consecutive 2-pointers by Yamamoto and Horiuchi kept Japan’s distance, 18-9. 

Ka and dela Rosa hit back-to-back shots to try and pump blood back into Gilas’ dying hopes, but a Hirashita drive, followed by the game-winning Hirashita 2-pointer, slammed the door shut.

Japan sank seven of their 16 2-pointers. Gilas, in contrast, was unable to connect on their attempts. 

Nevertheless, this is still a historic run for the Philippines.

Among the basketball teams that competed in the Aichi-Nagoya Games, including the five-a-side basketball squads, only the Gilas 3x3 women brought home a medal. 

The Philippines, as of posting time, has two gold medals, two silver medals and four bronze medals in the Asiad.

3X3 BASKETBALL

ASIAN GAMES

GILAS PILIPINAS

GILAS WOMEN
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