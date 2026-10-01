^

Headlines

Palace: Baste Duterte seems ‘unconcerned’ about VP Sara’s GenCorp stake

Renalyn Ramirez - Philstar.com
October 1, 2026 | 8:05am
Palace: Baste Duterte seems â€˜unconcernedâ€™ about VP Saraâ€™s GenCorp stake
Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte testifies as a hostile witness on the 31st day of Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial at the Senate in Pasay City on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026.
The STAR / Ryan Baldemor

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang said Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte seems "unconcerned" about Vice President Sara Duterte’s financial interest in GenCorp Industries Inc. following his appearance as a witness in his sister’s impeachment trial.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, September 30, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro declined to make a conclusion as to whether Baste was covering for Duterte after claiming in his testimony that he only learned about GenCorp through the trial.

“Hindi natin masasabi. Hindi natin mabibigyan ng anumang paghuhusga ang kanyang statement. Ang ipinakita lang niya kahapon ay wala siyang alam. Wala siyang alam. Hindi niya inalam at parang wala siyang pakialam,” Castro said.

(We can’t say. We can’t give any judgment on his statement. What he showed yesterday was that he knows nothing. He is clueless. He did not bother to find out and he seems unconcerned.)

Baste appeared in the Senate impeachment court on Tuesday, September 29, to testify on the alleged unexplained wealth of the vice president, particularly on what the prosecutors claim as a conflict of interest involving GenCorp’s contracts with the Davao City government.

He was later declared by the Senate impeachment court as a hostile witness.

The prosecutors’ arguments stemmed from the P34.2 million worth of 15 contracts in Davao City awarded to GenCorp from 2022 to 2026. Baste, on the other hand, claimed there were 19 contracts.

The vice president is listed as a stockholder in GenCorp, which was also declared in her 2024 and 2025 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN).

Good faith

Castro also said Baste appeared to defend himself after Senator-judge Panfilo “Ping” Lacson brought up the Arias doctrine during the trial, asking the witness if he had been informed by his counsel regarding it.

“Parang lumalabas na pinagtanggol niya ‘yung sarili niya as a mayor. Inangat niya yung sarili niya as a mayor,” Castro said.

(It appears that he is defending himself as a mayor. He held himself in higher regard as a mayor.)

The Arias doctrine was established in a landmark Supreme Court ruling in 1989, which states that heads of offices can rely in good faith on the decisions and signatures of their subordinates when approving routine documents.

Castro noted that the Arias doctrine can only be invoked in an isolated case and cannot be used to cover up repeated anomalies or signs of irregularities that a public official should have noticed.

The Palace spokesperson also stressed that public officials should not use the doctrine to protect their own interests or hide potential negligence of their families and allies.

“Hindi lang ito para kay Mayor Baste Duterte. Sa lahat na po ng pinuno, dapat maging alerto rin kayo. Hindi pwedeng gamitin itong Arias v. Sandiganbayan para lang isagip ang sarili niyo,” Castro said.

(This is not just for Mayor Baste Duterte. To all head officers, you should be alert. The Arias v. Sandiganbayan cannot be invoked to save yourselves.)

MALACAÃ±ANG PALACE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

Prosecution legal spox Tolosa receives impeachment court warning over comments

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
House prosecution legal spokesperson Benjamin Tolosa said that he also received a warning from the Senate impeachment court...
Headlines
fbtw
SC dismisses petitions vs vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment trial
play

SC dismisses petitions vs vote threshold in Sara Duterte impeachment trial

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
The Supreme Court has dismissed separate petitions challenging the Senate Impeachment Court’s interpretation of the...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

VP Sara spokesmen patch things up

By Evelyn Macairan | 9 hours ago
he misunderstanding between Vice President Sara Duterte’s spokesman Paolo Panelo and defense panel spokesman Michael...
Headlines
fbtw
Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'
play

Dizon denies cover-up in Taguig flood control probe: 'We'll go where evidence leads us'

By Cristina Chi | 20 hours ago
Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has vowed "no cover-up" in his department's probe into Taguig’s flood...
Headlines
fbtw
Baste: I would have blocked GenCorp deals

Baste: I would have blocked GenCorp deals

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte faced the Senate impeachment court yesterday as a hostile witness,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OP, others given 5 days to answer BSKE deferment plea

OP, others given 5 days to answer BSKE deferment plea

By Ghio Ong | 8 hours ago
The Supreme Court  has directed the Office of the President, the Commission on Elections and both chambers of Congress...
Headlines
fbtw

Digital platform launched for anti-dynasty law initiative

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 8 hours ago
The People’s Initiative Coalition Against Dynasty, through its Dapat Isa Lang initiative, launched a digital signature platform yesterday in its push to end political dynasties.
Headlines
fbtw
Palace tells Velasco to face probe; houses raided

Palace tells Velasco to face probe; houses raided

By Alexis Romero | 8 hours ago
Malacañang has advised former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco to come forward and shed light on the allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
Bonoan remains accused in graft case

Bonoan remains accused in graft case

By Daphne Galvez | 8 hours ago
Former public works secretary Manuel Bonoan will remain as Sen. Jinggoy Estrada’s co-accused in a graft case linked...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with