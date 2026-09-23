Arbole puts dream PGT win within reach

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines — Art Arbole absorbed Jhonnel Ababa’s early charge, endured a costly back-to-back bogey stretch, then produced the biggest swing of the day on No. 15 to seize back the lead and move within 18 holes of a long-awaited Philippine Golf Tour breakthrough.

Arbole delivered a gutsy 68 for a 10-under 200 total yestersday, overcoming bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13 with a clutch birdie on the 15th, where Ababa stumbled to a bogey after struggling with his approach. That two-shot swing turned what had been a one-shot deficit into a one-stroke lead, restoring Arbole’s momentum and putting him tantalizingly close to the title that has eluded him for 14 years in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic on the scorching Marapara course.

“Medyo pressured talaga kasi first time kong mag-lead. “Pero focus lang talaga sa laro. Kahit nag-bogey sa Nos. 12 and 13, sinunod ko lang ang game plan ko,” said Arbole, heaving a sigh of relief after surviving the toughest stretch of his round.

Ababa stayed firmly in contention at 201 after matching Arbole’s 68.