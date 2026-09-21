Ardina sputters, ties for 13th as Hollenbaugh claims first Epson Tour title

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the eighth tee during the second round of The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican 2024 at Pelican Golf Club on November 15, 2024 in Belleair, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Dottie Ardina saw her title hopes fade after a shaky start, but she rallied on the back nine to salvage a one-over 73 and a share of 13th place in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout won by American Kary Hollenbaugh at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arizona on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Ardina, who started the final round just two strokes off the lead, struggled to mount an early charge as three bogeys in her first eight holes put her behind the pace. The ICTSI-backed ace, however, regained her footing with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 11 and 12 before another bogey on the 17th.

She answered that setback in fitting fashion, holing out for a birdie on the closing hole to card a 39-34 and finish at one-under 215 over 54 holes.

While Ardina could not sustain a serious run at the title, Hollenbaugh produced a spectacular finish to force a three-way playoff and then delivered the decisive blow for her first Epson Tour victory.

Hollenbaugh birdied the final three holes in regulation to fire a 4-under 68 and finish at 210, joining fellow American Kate Smith-Stroh and Korean Juniper Jang at the top.

Smith-Stroh carded a 70, while Jang matched Hollenbaugh’s 68 to complete the three-way tie.

All three headed to the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, where Hollenbaugh and Smith-Stroh both made birdie to eliminate Jang. On their return to No. 18, Hollenbaugh settled the contest in dramatic fashion, holing an eagle putt from five feet to secure her breakthrough victory.

For Ardina, the final-round 73 represented a frustrating finish after she had positioned herself within striking distance entering the last 18 holes. Her closing birdie, however, enabled her to avoid a more costly finish and preserve a spot inside the top 15.

Bianca Pagdanganan also mounted a late rally but could only manage a 71 to share 27th at 218.

The big-hitting Pagdanganan broke a string of pars with a birdie on the eighth hole, only to give the stroke back on the next. She then endured another setback on the par-4 10th, which she double bogeyed.

Pagdanganan recovered with a birdie on No. 12 and finished strongly, holing consecutive birdies on the final two holes to cap her round at 71. The late surge provided a positive note heading into her next assignment on the Asian stage.

Pagdanganan will team up with fellow Epson Tour campaigner and ICTSI teammate Pauline del Rosario and amateur Rianne Malixi for the Asian Games, which begins Sept. 30 at Kasugai Country Club’s East Course in Aichi Prefecture, Japan.

Clariss Guce carded an even-par 72 to finish tied for 44th at 220, while Tomi Arejola struggled to a 7-over 79 and wound up tied for 64th at 228.