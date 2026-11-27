Mike Phillips, Millora-Brown ecstatic to team up at Gilas

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino basketball fans are used to seeing Mike Phillips and Quentin Millora-Brown banging bodies as on-court rivals.

Phillips and Millora-Brown had a handful of encounters in the UAAP, with the former dominating the paint for the La Salle Green Archers, while the latter stood tall for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Now, the two big men will be on the same side, this time for Gilas Pilipinas.

Phillips and Millora-Brown voiced excitement on teaming up for national team duties.

“Yeah, it's crazy because we've met each other through that rivalry. And so, of course, we're really used to going up against each other, especially being in that trilogy in the UAAP against La Salle, especially those tough three games we've had against each other,” Phillips told reporters during a press conference earlier in the week.

“This is my very first time really to kind of meet him and get to know him and talk to him a lot. And I really think he's a great guy. And so I kind of had to push some of that rivalry blood away,” he added.

The two faced off in UAAP Season 87, during Millora-Brown’s one-and-done season for UP.

There, the Fighting Maroons won the championship, with the series going to a thrilling three games.

“But I think that's such a beautiful thing here. It's not only with just QMB, but it's with a lot of other guys here on the team… We battled in college or even like me and KQ, we've been together in college. And I just think it's a beautiful thing how we just come together and kind of see that purpose,” Phillips said.

“Of course, it's still gonna be that rivalry… And I think that rivalry helped sharpen us. And now being together, it helps sharpen us even more.”

Millora-Brown, for his part, said he is happy to get to play with Phillips this time around.

“He plays so hard, it's so fun to play with him, honestly. It's something that there's always been a respect for how hard he plays, how much energy he brings to the game,” he said.

“Playing against him, it's such a pain to always have to be focused on, okay, I have to go to him and box out. I always have to be aware of what he's doing. But playing with him is so much fun because you know he's gonna tip the ball, he's gonna get you rebounds that you don't expect,” he added.

“So it's been a lot of fun playing with him this time around instead of playing against him.”

The two big men will play pivotal roles for Gilas in the upcoming FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

They will be shoring up the team’s front court, which include Kai Sotto, Bennie Boatwright, AJ Edu and Troy Rosario.

Gilas will kick off their qualifier matches on Friday as they face Syria in Malaysia.