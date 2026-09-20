Ardina stays in titlehunt despite 74 in El Dorado Shootout

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G 2024 at Pinnacle Country Club on September 28, 2024 in Rogers, Arkansas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Dottie Ardina stumbled to a 74 in the second round but remained firmly in the title hunt, slipping to joint seventh yet staying just two strokes off the lead in the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Arizona on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Ardina, who opened with a 68, had moved into a share of the lead at four-under overall before an early stumble derailed her momentum. Three bogeys on the front nine left the veteran Filipina with a 39, but she fought back with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 to revive her hopes.

Another bogey on No. 15, however, halted her comeback as she closed with a 35 for a two-over card and a two-day total of 142.

Despite the setback, the ICTSI-backed campaigner remained within striking distance heading into Sunday's final 18 holes, just two shots behind a four-way tie at the top.

Mariel Galdiano, Cholcheva Wongras, Lauren Olivares and Kate Smith-Stroh shared the lead at 140. Galdiano, a Hawaiian of Filipino parentage, carded a 69 in difficult conditions, while Wongras, Olivares and Smith-Stroh shot 71, 72 and 75, respectively.

Ardina thus stayed in position to challenge for her second Epson Tour title. The two-time Olympian is seeking another victory after capturing the Copper Rock Championship in Utah in 2022.

While Ardina kept herself within reach of the leaders, fellow ICTSI-backed campaigner Bianca Pagdanganan endured a difficult second round.

After opening with a flawless 68, Pagdanganan stumbled to a 79 and dropped to joint 44th at 147, seven shots off the pace.

A bogey on the par-5 first hole set the tone for the power-hitting Filipina, who is also bound for the Asian Games. She briefly recovered with a birdie on No. 5 but gave back three strokes on the par-4 eighth before making another bogey on No. 9.

The struggles continued on the back nine with bogeys on Nos. 10 and 12. Pagdanganan halted the slide with a birdie on No. 16 but suffered another blow when she holed out for a double bogey on the 17th. She parred the closing par-5 hole to finish with a 40-39.

Clariss Guce bounced back from a 76 with a 72 to move into a share of 54th at 148, while Tomi Arejola barely made the final round after a 78 left her tied for 60th at 149 after an opening 71.

In Thailand, Princess Superal failed to recover from a disappointing second round, closing with a 79 to finish joint 45th at 224 in the Thai LPGA Masters at Singha Park Khon Kaen Golf Club in Khon Kaen on Saturday.

Superal had opened with a 71, just two shots off the early pace, but a second-round 74 left her needing a strong finish to stay in contention. Instead, she struggled again in the final round, posting a seven-over card to end at 224.

Budsabakorn Sukapan completed a wire-to-wire victory with a final-round 69 for a 209 total, edging compatriot Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, who finished at 210 after a 70.