Buntan guns for ONE Muay Thai strawweight title

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino-American mixed martial artist Jackie Buntan is eyeing to be a two-sport champion in ONE Fighting Championship.

The 27-year-old striker, the current ONE Muay Thai strawweight world title, will try to grab the ONE Muay Thai championship as she takes on Stella Hemetsberger later this year.

Buntan and Hemetsberger will battle it out at ONE Fight Night 35 on September 6 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Filipina is currently holding a 7-1 win-loss record in the fighting promotion.

Her only loss came against Smilla Sundell back in 2022, when the two slugged it out for the strawweight muay thai title.

But now, more than three years later, the striker will have a chance to finally wear the belt around her waist.

But it will not be easy as she faces the 26-year-old Hemetsberger.

The Austrian is currently riding a three-match win streak, including a knockout victory against Vanessa Romanowski in her most recent win.

For now, the only other match in the card is the featherweight submission grappling match between Cole Abate and Samuel Nagai.