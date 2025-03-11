Filipino batters pull off three-peat in Pangea Cup football tilt

The Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana-Lhuillier-bankrolled Nationals nailed one of the three slots to the World Cup staked in this event that allows each team to field men and women players combined.

MANILA, Philippines — The Cebuana Lhuillier-Philippine slo-pitch softball team overpowered the Saigon Buffalos, 27-1, to top the premier men’s Division A of the 2025 Pangea Cup International tournament in Clark Field, Pampanga.

The Filipinos, who overpowered the Korean Guzzlers, 17-3, in the semifinals, thus completed a magnificent three-peat feat after reigning supreme last year and in 2023 when they beat the Americans in the finals of both editions.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president and Cebuana Lhuillier CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier saluted the team for the feat.

“I am incredibly proud of our men’s team for yet again showing what Philippine softball is all about,” said Lhuillier.

"The dedication, teamwork and resilience continue to inspire and this speaks volumes about their hard work and passion for the sport,” he added.