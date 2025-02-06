^

Sports

UCAL hoops: Olivarez, PCU-D hurdle foes

Philstar.com
February 6, 2025 | 4:22pm
UCAL hoops: Olivarez, PCU-D hurdle foes
Cristian Allen Vergara in action for Olivarez College.
UCAL

Games Saturday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

12 p.m. – WCC vs CEU

2 p.m. – DIL vs ICC

4 p.m. – PCU-D vs PWU

MANILA, Philippines — Olivarez College leaned on a huge third quarter performance and downed host Diliman College, 84-73, in the UCAL-PGFlex Linoleum 7th Season on Thursday, February 6, at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Cristian Allen Vergara tallied nine of his 16 points in the third frame, including a triple that gave them a 63-52 advantage from a slim 45-40 halftime lead, which the Sealions smartly protected to prevail.

Hanz Philip Maycong, who also had a hand in that telling Olivarez breakaway, led all scorers with 20 points apart from posting seven boards and one assist as they handed the Blue Dragons their second defeat in four games in the 10-school tournament.

In the second game, Philippine Christian University outlasted Immaculada Concepcion College, 79-76, thanks to the heroics of Jay-R Pronda.

Showed steely resolve, Pronda hit two pressure-packed charities in the last 11 seconds to foil ICC’s fiery comeback from 7-point down, 76-69, as Alfred Joseph Flores strung up seven points, including a 3-point shot that pulled the Bluehawks to within 77-76 with 19 ticks remaining.

With their wins, Olivarez and PCU-D forged a three-way tie for second with Manila Central University with similar 3-1 cards.

Rodel Renon and Hakim Njiasse also shone offensively, combining for 27 points as the Sealions even hiked their lead to as many as 15 points — thanks to the team’s 12 steals.

What hastened Diliman’s downfall was its 18 turnovers, which Olivarez converted to 20 points. In sharp contrast, the Sealions turned the ball only eight times apart from having more points in the paint, 48-36.

Matthew Calilong paced the Blue Dragons with 15 points and six assists.

BASKETBALL

OLIVAREZ COLLEGE

UCAL
