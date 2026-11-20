Ex-COA chief Cordoba sworn in as Supreme Court associate justice

MANILA, Philippines — Former Commission on Audit chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba has taken his oath as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court.

Cordoba took his oath before Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda on Thursday, November 19.

He replaces Associate Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, who reached compulsory retirement on November 16.

Before his appointment to the high court, he served as COA Chairperson from 2022to 2026.

Before that, he held several key positions in the Office of the President, which include appointments secretary with the rank of undersecretary from 2006 to 2007, undersecretary from 2003 to 2006, assistant executive secretary from 2002 to 2003, and technical assistant with the rank of Director IV from 2001 to 2002.

He also served as director of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. from 2008 to 2009.

Cordoba is the third justice of the Supreme Court to be appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.