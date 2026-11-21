NU pulls off UAAP Cheerdance three-peat

MANILA, Philippines -- Three-peat completed for National University.

The NU Pep Squad ruled the UAAP Cheerdance Competition for the third straight year, dominating the event Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

NU performed a Mexican-themed routine, which left the 21,126 fans in attendance going loco.

In usual NU Pep Squad fashion, they razzled and dazzled with death-defying stunts, which included a toss that went straight into a split.

This is NU’s fourth title in five years.

The champions had a score of 693.5, based on 83 points on tumbling, 90 points on stunts, 76.5 points on tosses, 86 points on pyramids, 37 on overall effect, 106 on choreography, 144.5 on technique and 71.5 on group execution, while yielding a point on penalties and deductions.

The first runner-up was the University of the East Pep Squad, which stunned the audience with a flawless Chinese Warriors-themed routine.

UE reached the podium for the first time since a second runner up finish back in UAAP Season 80. They tallied a score of 664.5 for the second place on 75 points for tumbling, 81 for stunts, 76 for tosses, 83 for pyramids, 37 for overall effect, 101.5 for choreography, 145 for technique and 70 for group exectution while dropping four points for penalties and deductions.

The Recto-based squad won the P30,000 prize for the silver medalists.

Coming in third was the Far Eastern University Pep Squad, which performed an Aladdin-themed routine, with a score of 647.5.

Aside from the P50,000 cash prize for the championship, NU also brought home P50,000 cash prize in special awards, after winning the Rise Energy Pop energizing award, the MWell Healthy Moves award and the Skechers Performance in Style award.

FEU also won the Ford Electrifying Tumbling Pass award worth P50,000, while UE also hauled several special awards, which included the Cetaphil Fresh Dance of the Season worth P50,000, the Hana Slow Down Shine On award worth P50,000, and the Yamaha Most Unique Dance Move worth P20,000.

NU thus won their record-extending 10th championship.

Adamson Pep Squad finished fourth with a score of 636.5. UP Varsity Pep Squad