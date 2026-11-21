Creamline secures No. 2, twice-to-beat bonus

The proud franchise delivered this reminder via a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 decimation of Farm Fresh yesterday to secure the second seed and the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers aren’t the 11-time Premier Volleyball League champions that they are for nothing.

The proud franchise delivered this reminder via a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 decimation of Farm Fresh yesterday to secure the second seed and the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena.

Creamline actually finished in a three-way tie for No. 2 with sister squad Choco Mucho and Farm Fresh on 5-3 records.

But the Cool Smashers seized the No. 2 spot and that important incentive up[on the application of the tiebreak system. They play the Flying Titans in the semis.

The Foxies wound up at No. 4 and will battle the Nxled Chameleons.

The Final Four unfurls Tuesday while a deciding game, if necessary, is on Thursday.

In the nightcap, Nxled downed ZUS Coffee, 25-21, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, to complete an eight-game sweep of the elimination round.