Gilas first to Seremban

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas was scheduled to hold its first practice in Seremban, Malaysia, last night in preparation for the fifth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Syria on Nov. 27 and Iran on Nov. 29. Six teams will see action in Seremban and Gilas was first to arrive yesterday with Quentin Millora-Brown missing the initial practice as he is set to plane in today.

Coach Tim Cone and assistants Jong Uichico, Josh Reyes and LA Tenorio flew in yesterday morning from Manila with overseas players Kai Sotto, Kevin Quiambao and Dwight Ramos and PBA recruits Scottie Thompson, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Troy Rosario, CJ Perez and Chris Newsome. From the Kuala Lumpur airport, the team rode the bus to Seremban with the trip taking about an hour. Mike Phillips and AJ Edu arrived from Japan Friday. Bennie Boatwright was due to check in last night.

Assistant coach Richard del Rosario landed in KL and took the bus to Seremban last Friday to meet with organizers and make sure of arrangements regarding practice, accommodations and logistics. Del Rosario said since Gilas was first to arrive among the participating teams, he has not been able to finalize tune-ups. Aside from the two Gilas games, other contests in the schedule are Jordan-New Zealand and Iran-Australia on Nov. 27 and Syria-New Zealand and Jordan-Australia on Nov. 29. The six teams are in Group E, reconstituted from the top three elimination placers from Groups A and C. Struck out from Group A was Guam and Group C, Iraq.

The sixth and final window will be held at the SM Seaside Arena, Cebu with two tripleheaders. On Feb. 26, it will be Australia-Syria, New Zealand-Iran and Philippines-Jordan. On March 1, it will be Australia-Iran, New Zealand-Jordan and Philippines-Syria. The top three finishers of Group E will advance to the FIBA World Cup in Doha on Aug. 27-Sept. 12. The top three finishers of Group F will also move up along with the fourth placer with the higher record from either Group E or F. Eight slots are allocated for Asia/Oceania in the World Cup with host Qatar awarded an automatic ticket.