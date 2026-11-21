Cool Smashers dominate Foxies to seize PVL semis bonus

MANILA, Philippines -- The Creamline Cool Smashers aren't the 11-time Premier Volleyball League champions for nothing.

The proud franchise gave this grim reminder via a 25-19, 25-18, 25-18 decimation of Farm Fresh Saturday that sealed the former the second seed and the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage in the PVL All-Filipino Conference Pulse Series at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Creamline actually finished in a three-way tie for No. 2 with sister squad Choco Mucho and Farm Fresh on 5-3 records.

But the Cool Smashers ended up seizing the No. 2 spot and that important incentive versus the Flying Titans, who wound up at No. 3.

The Foxies ended up at No. 4 and will battle the Nxled Chameleons, who have clinched the top seeding and the semis edge regardless of the result of their duel with the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles as of this writing.

Nxled, which is eyeing its breakthrough PVL championship, won its first seven assignments to become the first team to reach the semis.

The Final Four unfurls Tuesday while a deciding game, if necessary, is on Thursday, both at the same Pasig venue.

“Thankful nakuha namin twice-to-beat,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “Siyempre malayo pa, pahigpit ng pahigpit ang games pero palagi naman ready naman Creamline.”

It was, in a way, a redemption of sorts for the Cool Smashers after absorbing a rare third straight defeat.

And facing a Farm Fresh side that is riding the crest of a three-game streak, Creamline still found a way to get back on their feet.

“Share ko lang sinabi samin ni coach na alam niya mababa kumpiyansa namin,” said Creamline spiker Tots Carlos, who led her team with 12 points. “Kaya itong game na ito parang pambawi lang.”

For Jema Galanza, who is back after neck issues, she is hopeful that this win could be the start of something big again for Creamline.

“Sana magtuloy tuloy na pero mahaba pa lalakbayin namin,” said Galanza, who scattered 10 hits.