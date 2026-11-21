NU nails UAAP cheerdance title No. 10

MANILA, Philippines — There’s “NU” stopping the National U Pep Squad.

For the second time around, National U completed a rare three-peat feat after a flawless tribal-themed performance in the UAAP Season 89 Cheerdance Competition in front of more than 21,000 fans yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Proving once more that it is the gold standard in Philippine cheerdance, NU scored a whopping 693.5 points for their 10th overall title to widen its gap from the UP Varsity Pep Squad and UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe with eight crowns each.

UP last won in 2012 before NU established a dynasty with a four-peat until 2016. The Jhocson-based dance crew could have capped a three-peat from 2018 onwards but the Far Eastern U Cheering Squad played spoiler in 2021 before NU redeemed the throne again the next year.

NU dominated all disciplines for a troika crown with UE (664.5 points) and FEU (647.5 points) completing the podium.