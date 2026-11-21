Four teams in wild rumble

Hefty prizes are at stake as National U, University of the Philippines, Far Eastern U and reigning champion La Salle fight for playoff positioning in the resumption of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball elims today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — Twice-to-beat bonuses versus at least a playoff for Final Four slots.

Hefty prizes are at stake as National U, University of the Philippines, Far Eastern U and reigning champion La Salle fight for playoff positioning in the resumption of the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball elims today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

All squads return from a long break knowing rust will have no place in their desire to push their drives.

Current joint No. 1 NU (9-3) takes on FEU (7-5) at 2:30 p.m. followed by the grudge match between modern day rivals UP (9-3) and La Salle (7-5) in the main bill at 6 p.m. with major implications in the coming Final Four order.

Already in the Final Four, the Bulldogs and the Fighting Maroons want no complications from the chasers, taking a shot at securing the Top Two spots for twice-to-beat incentives that would leave the Tamaraws and the Green Archers to a three-way race with idle Santo Tomas Tigers (7-6) for the final two semis tickets instead of a chance at the bonuses.

Adamson (5-8), Ateneo (5-8) and the University of the East (1-12) are already out of contention.

A loss for either NU or UP – or both – would make it interesting as La Salle and FEU could still catch one of them or both at 9-5. That would mean at least a playoff for one of the last two semis tickets for both La Salle and FEU.

For Jeff Napa especially after a lackluster showing of his wards against UE the last time out, the Bulldogs must seal the top seeding right here and then – no ifs and no buts.

“Kung saan gusto nila makarating, nasa kanila na ‘yun. Sila pa rin mag-e-execute. It’s just a matter of be physically ready at saka mindset ready,” said Napa, still licking the wounds of a No. 1 seed finish last year only to lose twice against eventual champion La Salle.