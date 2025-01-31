^

Unbeaten Cool Smashers gun for seventh win, collide with HD Spikers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 31, 2025 | 4:46pm
Unbeaten Cool Smashers gun for seventh win, collide with HD Spikers
Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline are nothing short of pristine so far in this conference.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Capital1 vs Akari

6:30 p.m. - Cignal vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — Perfection.

That is what Creamline would like to sustain as it shoots for win No. 7 versus an unpredictable Cignal Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Cool Smashers are nothing short of pristine so far in this conference after claiming their sixth straight win at the expense of the Nxled Chameleons, 25-12, 25-21, 25-19, Tuesday that kept them at the helm.

But expect the proud franchise, which is eyeing a record 11th championship, to face a Cignal team that could show up with its best game despite coming off a stinging 25-20, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22 defeat at the hands of sister club PLDT also Tuesday.

“We know they always fight hard,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses of the HD Spikers, currently at No. 3 with a 5-2 record.

The Cool Smashers have been successful in load-managing their big guns like Tots Carlos.

In fact, in its last game, only setter Kyle Negrito who played the full three sets among all the 14 players fielded by Meneses in that one-sided victory over Nxled.

“Our goal is to stay healthy this year,” said Meneses.

Ushering the main game at 6:30 p.m. is the 4 p.m. showdown between Capital1 (1-6) and Akari (4-4).

