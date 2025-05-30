Lady Blazers sink Lady Pirates in confidence-boosting win

MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde overpowered Lyceum of the Philippines University, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12, at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan Friday to go into the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball Final Four oozing with confidence.

Zam Nolasco paced the Lady Blazers with 12 points, nine of which came off attacks and three from blocks, as her team finished the long, grueling double-round elimination at No. 1 with a 16-2 record.

They will face the Mapua Lady Cardinals, who wound up at No. 4 with an 11-7 mark, in the Final Four unfurling tomorrow at the same venue, needing just a win to advance to the best-of-three finale.

A deciding semis duel, if necessary, is Tuesday.

CSB is seeking to make it to the finals for a shot at a four-peat feat.

The other Final Four pairing pits Letran, which finished at No. 2 with a 15-3 card, and Arellano University, the No. 3 seed with a 12-6 slate.