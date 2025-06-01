NCR bets Palaro champs

LAOAG CITY, Philippines — Who else but the fancied bets from the Big City.

National Capital Region, as expected, cruised to its 18th straight general championship with a whopping 237-medal harvest at the close of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa yesterday at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium here.

The Metro Stars collected 117 gold, 70 silver and 50 bronze medals overall in both secondary and elementary divisions for a runaway victory since taking the lead on Day 1.

Calabarzon (Region IV-A) claimed second place with a 47-68-66 tally, only three golds ahead of Western Visayas (Region VI) that completed the podium with a 44-54-58 haul.

NCR’s final gold came from the secondary girls’ volleyball as UAAP champion National U-Nazareth School regained the crown and denied Bacolod Tay Tung (Western Visayas), 25-12, 25-14, 25-8 a three-peat feat.

That win made it up for NCR’s letdown in the secondary boys’ basketball, one of the Games’ centerpiece events, following a stunning quarterfinal exit of NUNS against Western Visayas’ St. Roberts International Academy of Iloilo, 76-67.