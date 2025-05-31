Gilas sweeps way to U16 title

MANILA, Philippines — Throwing its full might, Gilas Pilipinas Youth thoroughly dominated Indonesia, 70-40, to cap another perfect title run in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers last night in Pampanga.

After settling for a close 77-68 win in their elims duel Wednesday, the Filipino U16s went full throttle end to end and didn’t give the Indonesians a chance to pose a semblance of threat in their battle for the gold.

Cheered on by a roaring crowd at the Bren Z Guiao Sports Complex, Gilas held the Indonesians to only five points in the first quarter and seven in the third to set the tone for the 30-point romp.

It was a fitting ending for the Pinoy dribblers, who swept all six assignments in the six-nation meet by a whopping 39-point average and gave coach LA Tenorio a winning debut. The country is 25-0 overall in six editions.

As SEABA kingpin, the Philippines led the march of entrants into the Continental meet set in Mongolia in August. They were joined by runner-up Indonesia and third-placer Malaysia, which beat Thailand for the last Asia Cup seat, 78-69.

Carl Gab Delos Reyes paced Gilas with 11 points and 13 rebounds in the championship game.