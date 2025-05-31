^

Sports

NCR rules Palarong Pambansa for 18th straight time

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 4:15pm
NCR rules Palarong Pambansa for 18th straight time

LAOAG City, Ilocos Norte – Who else but the fancied bets from the Big City.

National Capital Region, as expected, cruised to its 18th straight general championship with a whopping 237-medal harvest at the close of the 2025 Palarong Pambansa Saturday at the Ferdinand E. Marcos Memorial Stadium here.

The Metro Stars collected 117 gold, 70 silver and 50 bronze medals overall in both secondary and elementary divisions for a runaway victory since taking the lead in Day 1.

CALABARZON (Region IV-A) claimed second place with a 47-68-66 tally, only three golds ahead of Western Visayas (Region VI), that completed the podium with a 44-54-58 haul.

NCR’s final gold came from the secondary girls’ volleyball as UAAP champion National University-Nazareth School regained the crown and denied Bacolod Tay Tung (Western Visayas), 25-12, 25-14, 25-8 a three-peat feat.

That win made it up for NCR’s letdown in the secondary boys’, one of the Games’ centerpiece events, following a stunning quarterfinal exit of NUNS against Western Visayas’ St. Roberts International Academy of Iloilo, 76-67.

Davao Region, bannered by Ateneo de Davao, went on to rule the staple hoops tourney against the Iloilo bet from Western Visayas, 67-51, for its first-ever Palaro title.

Metro Manila snared the majority of its mints in the secondary division with 72 gold, 56 silver and 40 bronze medals while its elementary team tallied 45-14-10.

From their total collection, swimming delivered the biggest contribution led by Titus Rafael Sia and Sophia Rose Garra alone with seven golds each.

Overall, NCR tankers won 23 gold medals while athletics, led by Jeralyn Rodriguez’s four gold medals and gymnastics, spearheaded by Arman Hernandez’sfive mints, also helped big time.

Meanwhile, more than 30 records are broken in this year’s meet, including five national junior marks in athletics pending confirmation from the PATAFA as the 65th Palaro wraps it up with a fiery closing ceremony as of press time.

No less than President Marcos, in his home province, last week opened the Games organized by the Department of Education and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission in partnership with Ilocos Norte led by Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc and Laoag City bannered by Mayor Michael Keon Marcos.

From Cebu last year to Ilocos Norte this time around, Agusan del Sur is the next host next year of the country’s premier scholastic competition.

PALARONG PAMBANSA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bolts zap Gin Kings, secure quarters berth

Bolts zap Gin Kings, secure quarters berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Meralco Bolts punched their ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals after clamping Barangay Ginebra down late in...
Sports
fbtw
'Why not us?': Resilient Knicks not ready to call it quits

'Why not us?': Resilient Knicks not ready to call it quits

By Alder Almo | 1 day ago
 Coming back from Indiana after losing Game 4, the New York Knicks were not thinking of vacation. 
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans ace Williamson accused of rape in LA civil suit

Pelicans ace Williamson accused of rape in LA civil suit

6 hours ago
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, court filings showed...
Sports
fbtw
Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

Vosotros takes over depleted TNT backcourt, helps pull off win over NorthPort

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
With the TNT backcourt depleted, sharpshooter and 3x3 veteran Almond Vosotros stepped up for the Tropang 5G, waxing hot from...
Sports
fbtw

Poaching out of control?

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Is poaching of amateur basketball players out of control?
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Parks gains top Asia player citation in Japan B.League

Parks gains top Asia player citation in Japan B.League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Osaka Evessa’s Ray Parks has been named the Impressive Asia Player of the Year in the Japan B.League.
Sports
fbtw
World Boxing introducing gender tests for all boxers, targets Khelif

World Boxing introducing gender tests for all boxers, targets Khelif

3 hours ago
World Boxing announced it will introduce mandatory gender testing to determine the eligibility of male and female athletes...
Sports
fbtw
Saigo storms ahead with stunning 66; Saso, other big guns miss cut

Saigo storms ahead with stunning 66; Saso, other big guns miss cut

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Mao Saigo rebounded from an early setback in dramatic fashion, carding a brilliant six-under-par 66 on Friday (Saturday Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Belen confirms joining PVL Draft, shows up at Rookie Combine

Belen confirms joining PVL Draft, shows up at Rookie Combine

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
You can call Bella Belen Philippine volleyball’s Bethlehem or Capital1 Solar’s house of bread.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with