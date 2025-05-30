Consensus top pick Belen a no-show in PVL Draft Combine opener

MANILA, Philippines — The Bella Belen waiting game has been extended to another day.

That was because the three-time UAAP champion and Most Valuable Player skipped Friday’s first of the two-day Premier Volleyball League Rookie Draft Combine at the Paco Arena in Manila.

There were reports that Belen was in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in support of the Nazareth high school girls’ volleyball team that represented the National Capital Region in the Palarong Pambansa and just couldn’t make it.

She has one more chance to attend the final day, which will be more focused on scrimmages where draft applicants can show their true wares.

“There’s still tomorrow (Saturday),” said PVL president Ricky Palou.

Belen is the unquestioned top overall pick in this year’s draft rites set June 8 should she decide to show up.

And there is a chance she might not as she had already disclosed the possibility that she will take offers to play abroad if there’s one.

But with or without Belen, this year’s rookie class was not without talent with La Salle’s Alleiah Malaluan of La Salle, Alexis Miner of Ateneo, Sheena Toring and Erin Pangilinan of National U, and Mycah Go of College of St. Benilde in the fold.