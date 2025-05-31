CSB makes Final 4

MANILA, Philippines — St. Benilde overpowered Lyceum of the Philippines U, 25-20, 25-18, 25-12, at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to reach the NCAA Season 100 women’s volleyball Final Four oozing with confidence.

Zam Nolasco paced the Lady Blazers with 12 points, nine off attacks and three from blocks, as her team finished the long, grueling double-round elimination at No. 1 with a 16-2 record.

They will face the Mapua Lady Cardinals, who wound up at No. 4 with an 11-7 mark, in the Final Four unfurling tomorrow at the same venue, needing just a win to advance to the best-of-three finale.

A deciding semis duel, if necessary, is Tuesday.

CSB is seeking to make it to the finals for a shot at a four-peat feat.

The other Final Four pairing pits Letran, which finished at No. 2 with a 15-3 card, and Arellano U, the No. 3 seed with a 12-6 slate.