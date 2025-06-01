Itâ€™s Manila Clasico

^

Sports

It’s Manila Clasico

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2025 | 12:00am
The pacesetting Hotshots may be safely in with their 7-1 card but they would still have to pick up Ws to get their hands on the Top 4 and coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.
MANILA, Philippines — It’s a marquee “Manila Clasico” clash that both Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra are raring to bag with the positioning for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs at fever pitch.

The pacesetting Hotshots may be safely in with their 7-1 card but they would still have to pick up Ws to get their hands on the Top 4 and coveted twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

And getting one versus the Gin Kings in the 7:30 p.m. duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum should be good for the Hotshots’ considering their last faceoff ended embarrassingly for them.

On Christmas Day last year, Magnolia blew a 22-point lead and lost a 95-92 thriller on a Scottie Thompson buzzer-beating triple.

At 5-3, the Gin Kings are still one win short of cracking the Last 8, which is currently composed of the Hotshots, San Miguel Beer (6-2), NLEX (6-2), Converge (6-4) and defending champion Meralco (6-5).

They missed out on the outright quarters seat after losing to the Bolts Friday night, 73-82, in a draining encounter that saw coach Tim Cone getting ejected late in the fourth for two accumulated technical fouls.

“Talagang bakbakan na naman ‘yan sa Sunday,” said Thompson. “Siyempre lahat kami down. We badly needed to win para sa positioning sa playoffs.”

Magnolia will have a “newer” look for this latest duel, though. Early this week, the Hotshots offloaded Calvin Abueva and Jerrick Balanza to acquire young forward William Navarro from NorthPort.

“Maganda naging composition kasi, una, ang laki ng ibinata namin and then in that position medyo na-establish ’yun with Zav Lucero and him,” said coach Chito Victolero. “He can play multiple positions so lumalim kami. Anything na ibabato sa amin ng kalaban, tingin ko, makaka-match up kami.”

Meanwhile, NLEX eyes solo second at 7-2 and a quick bounceback to its 92-108 loss to Meralco in its 5 p.m. showdown with Phoenix (2-6), a squad fighting for dear life.

A loss will send the Fuel Masters to the exits alongside Blackwater (1-7), NorthPort (1-7) and Terrafirma (1-8) with still a couple of games left in the elimination round.

