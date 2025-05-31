Cortez, Baclaan lift La Salle over UP in FilOil Preseason

MANILA, Philippines — New La Salle transferees Jacob Cortez and Kean Baclaan teamed up and tow the Green Archers over the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 106-99, in the PlayTime Cares 18th Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup presented by ABC Tile Adhesive Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Cortez and Baclaan combined for 51 points, almost half of La Salle’s total points. The former dropped 31 points in efficient 12-of-16 shooting from the field on top of five assists and four rebounds, while the latter had 20 markers on 9-of-15 shooting.

The two teamed up the whole game, but it was Cortez who took over late. It was his setup of a Mike Phillips floater followed by his own stepback three that re-increased the Green Archers' advantage from four, 100-96, to 105-96 with 41.8 ticks to go.

"I was looking forward to facing UP. We all know how good they are, so we just went out there and gave our best," said Cortez.

Big man Luis Pablo proved to be a thorn on the side of his former team with 11 markers and six boards.

"What was surprising was the halftime score; that could've been a full game already. That just shows how offensively, both teams are capable," said Robinson, referring to the halftime score of 62-60.

The two teams figured in an offensive back-and-forth that featured 14 deadlocks and 13 lead changes in front of a jam-packed crowd. They were still neck-and-neck in the endgame, with Nigerian Francis Nnoruka's thunderous throwdown closing State U to just down four with under three minutes left.

In the end, however, Phillips and Pablo stood their ground on defense just as UP went back to Nnoruka time and again, while Cortez took care of the other end all the way to La Salle's rise to 2-0. For the past two years, the Green Archers were felled by the Fighting Maroons in the finals of the preseason tilt which has PlayTime Cares, Filoil, EcoOil, Hanes, Bostik El Heneral, Jiang Nan Hotpot, Lamtex Pipes, Smart, and Puso Pilipinas as major sponsors, and Harbor Star, Wallem, Akari, BDO, Tela.com Athletics, Nature’s Spring, Reyes Barbecue, and Brothers Burger as minor sponsors.

For UP, Nnoruka continued to impress with 21 points, seven rebounds, and three steals, as it suffered its first setback after back-to-back wins.

Meanwhile, National U finally righted the ship courtesy of a well-earned 72-67 win against University of the East.

Missing top gun Jake Figueroa, PJ Palacielo did the heavy lifting to the tune of 19 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, as Reinhard Jumamoy chimed in 12 markers, two boards, and two dimes of his own in the Bulldogs' first win in three games.

NU leaned on its depth and balance to break the game open in the third, and totaled a 46-15 advantage in bench points. With several players contributing, they widened a six-point edge at the midway mark of the quarter into a 60-44 lead entering the final frame.

"Ngayong wala si Jake, gusto naming makita sino mag-step up. Thankfully naman, nangyari yun," said head coach Jeff Napa, as Figueroa was taking care of his academics.

The Red Warriors are yet to break through under first-year shot-caller Chris Gavina, falling to 0-3. Wello Lingolingo topped the scoring column with 18 points, while Precious Momowei pounded in a 17-marker, 18-rebound double-double.

Over in the NCAA Group, Emilio Aguinaldo College scored back-to-back wins thanks to a third quarter surge that sank Lyceum, 82-74.

Wilmar Oftana waxed hot in that pivotal period and wound up with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, as EJ Castillo and Gelo Loristo each chipped in 13 markers for the now-2-0 Generals.

San Beda also barged into the win column after stopping San Sebastian, 67-54.

Calimag brothers RC and Richi waxed hot with 20 and 11 points, respectively, to shoot the Red Lions to a bounce back victory following a loss to start their campaign.

Andre Lumanag paced the Golden Stags with 12 points, as Gyle Montano had 20 markers to show the way for the Pirates. Both teams remain winless through three tries.

The Scores:

First Game

SAN BEDA 67 - Calimag RC 20, Mina 14, Calimag Ri 11, Estacio 5, Bonzalida 5, Lina 4, Tolentino 4, Jalbuena 2, Hawkins 2, Jamora 0, Culdora 0, Celzo 0, Vailoces 0, Medroso 0

SAN SEBASTIAN 54 - Lumanag 12, Felebrico 11, Gabat 6, Nepacena 4, Ricio 4, Gomez de Liano 3, Cabilla 3, Acosta 3, Castor 3, Are 3, Ilagan 2

Quarters:14-8, 29-28, 55-42, 67-54

Second Game

EAC 82 - Oftana 16, Castillo 13, Loristo 13, Bagay 7, Tolentino 7, Quinal 6, Omandac 4, Dominguez 4, Shanoda 3, Villarente 3, Postanes 2, Doria 2, Yanes 2, Angeles 0, Cosa 0, Ochavo 0

LYCEUM 74 - Montano 20, Barba 17, Moralejo 15, Villegas 7, Penafiel 4, Reyes 4, Versoza 3, Daileg 2, Panelo 1, Matienzo 1, Casino 0, Caduyac 0, Paulo 0, Fuentes 0, Aurigue 0

Quarters: 15-26, 35-39, 62-52, 82-74

Third Game

NATIONAL U 72 - Palacielo 19, Jumamoy 12, Manansala 9, Garcia 7, Enriquez 6, John 5, Francisco 4, Navarro 3, Santiago 3, Padrones 2, Palanca 2, Solomon 0, Tulabut 0, Locsin 0, Dela Cruz 0

UE 67 - Lingolingo 18, Momowei 17, Abate 15, Obusan 6, Robles 6, Lagat 3, Malaga 2, Mulingtapang 0, Go 0, Despi 0, Cruz-Dumont 0

Quarters: 16-15, 31-29, 60-47, 72-67

Fourth Game

LA SALLE 106 - Cortez 31, Baclaan 20, Pablo 11, Amos 9, Phillips 8, Gollena 6, Nwankwo 6, Marasigan 6, Dungo 5, Macalalag 4, Melencio 0

UP 99 - Nnoruka 21, Fortea 17, Alarcon 15, Torres 9, Gagate 8, Abadiano 6, Belmonte 5, Stevens 4, Remogat 4, Briones 4, Felicilda 3, Yniguez 3, Alter 0, Coronel 0

Quarters: 30-24, 60-62, 89-83, 106-99