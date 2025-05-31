^

Corpus rallies for T-25 as Barba triumphs in rain-hit ADT Taiwan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 31, 2025 | 4:23pm
Carl Corpus.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Corpus closed strong with a final-round 69 but could only muster a share of 25th in the rain-hit Ambassador ADT tournament, which saw Italy’s Gabriele de Barba emerge victorious in a dramatic sudden-death playoff over Taiwan’s Shih-Chang Chan on Saturday at the Hsin Feng Golf Country Club.

Corpus offset a bogey on No. 6 with four birdies over his last 10 holes, finishing with a 36-33 for a six-under 210 total in the tournament reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather during the second round.

Despite the impressive finish, the Filipino rookie pro settled for joint 25th, the highest among his compatriots.

Sean Ramos, at joint 25th after 36 holes, briefly flirted with a charge up the leaderboard, birdieing three of the front nine holes. But the former Philippine Golf Tour champion faltered on the back nine, bogeying No. 10 and double-bogeying No. 11.

He added another bogey on No. 15 before closing with a birdie and a par for a 71 and a 211 total, tied for 33rd.

At the top of the leaderboard, de Barba fired a brilliant seven-under 65, highlighted by three birdies over his final five holes, to tie Chan at 202. Chan also mounted a comeback with a 67, while second-round leader Yen Hung Liu slipped to solo fourth at 204 after a 71. Yi Tseng Ho took third at 203 with a 67.

In the playoff, de Barba kept his momentum alive, birdieing the 18th to clinch the title and the $17,500 winner’s purse from the $100,000 pot.

Meanwhile, in Okayama, Japan, Lloyd Go dropped out of contention with a disappointing third-round 76 in the Mizuno Open at JFE Setonaikai Golf Club.

Go, who surged from tied 45th to a share of 18th after a second-round 68, unraveled with four bogeys on the front nine and a roller-coaster back nine that included two birdies and two bogeys.

His 214 total left him tied for 42nd, 10 strokes behind Japanese leader Mikiya Akutsu, who birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to shoot a 68 and take the lead at 204.

Close behind was Zimbabwean Scott Vincent at 205 after a 68, while Takashi Ogiso and Riki Kawamoto stayed in contention with matching 206s.

The final round offers added stakes, with three berths in next month’s Open Championship in Northern Ireland up for grabs.

