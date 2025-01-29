Thunderbells eye fourth win, take on Crossovers

The ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles are eyeing to win their fourth win in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs ZUS

6:30 p.m. - Galeries vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines -- ZUS Coffee tries to sustain its best ever start as it tackles a fancied Chery Tiggo Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Thunderbelles downed the Capital1 Solar Spikers, 31-29, 25-15, 25-15, Saturday to claim their third victory in seven outings — the most the franchise had won in the league since joining the fray last year.

The young but talented crew of ZUS coach Jerry Yee should go for nothing less than a win when it tangles with Chery Tiggo, a traditional powerhouse that is hoping to improve on its 5-3 mark, at 4 p.m.

"We always aim to be better. If we get the win, that’s good for us,” said Yee, who brought in a squad oozing with potential in Thea Gagate, Cloanne Mondoñedo, Gayle Pascual and Michelle Gamit among others.

The Crossovers likewise will try to ride the crest of their most recent triumph — a 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 win over the Farm Fresh Foxies also Saturday — and get the win that would catapult them back inside the magic four.

At present, Chery Tiggo is at No. 5 behind Creamline (6-0), Petro Gazz (6-1), Cignal (5-2) and PLDT (5-3).

Also eyeing to bolster fits campaign are Farm Fresh (3-4) and Galeries Tower (1-6), which collide at 6:30 p.m.