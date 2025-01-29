^

Sports

Thunderbells eye fourth win, take on Crossovers

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 3:08pm
Thunderbells eye fourth win, take on Crossovers
The ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles are eyeing to win their fourth win in the PVL All-Filipino Conference.
(PVL Images)

Games Thursday

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. - Chery Tiggo vs ZUS

6:30 p.m. - Galeries vs Farm Fresh

MANILA, Philippines -- ZUS Coffee tries to sustain its best ever start as it tackles a fancied Chery Tiggo Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The Thunderbelles downed the Capital1 Solar Spikers, 31-29, 25-15, 25-15, Saturday to claim their third victory in seven outings — the most the franchise had won in the league since joining the fray last year.

The young but talented crew of ZUS coach Jerry Yee should go for nothing less than a win when it tangles with Chery Tiggo, a traditional powerhouse that is hoping to improve on its 5-3 mark, at 4 p.m.

"We always aim to be better. If we get the win, that’s good for us,” said Yee, who brought in a squad oozing with potential in Thea Gagate, Cloanne Mondoñedo, Gayle Pascual and Michelle Gamit among others.

The Crossovers likewise will try to ride the crest of their most recent triumph — a 21-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20 win over the Farm Fresh Foxies also Saturday — and get the win that would catapult them back inside the magic four.

At present, Chery Tiggo is at No. 5 behind Creamline (6-0), Petro Gazz (6-1), Cignal (5-2) and PLDT (5-3).

Also eyeing to bolster fits campaign are Farm Fresh (3-4) and Galeries Tower (1-6), which collide at 6:30 p.m.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL

ZUS COFFEE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carlos Yulo, Filipino Olympians honored in sports scribes' awards night to remember

Carlos Yulo, Filipino Olympians honored in sports scribes' awards night to remember

1 day ago
"Ang panalo ko ay panalo nating lahat,” stressed Paris Olympic Games double gold medalist Carlos Yulo in accepting the...
Sports
fbtw
KQ ready for Gilas

KQ ready for Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Two-time UAAP men’s basketball MVP Kevin Quiambao is set to fly in from Korea on Feb. 12 to join Gilas in a pocket tournament...
Sports
fbtw
Junior Altas primed for NCAA title run

Junior Altas primed for NCAA title run

15 hours ago
From a runner-up finish last season, the Perpetual Help Junior Altas are hopeful on going to the top in the NCAA Season 100...
Sports
fbtw
TNT stuns San Miguel, boosts Top Two goal

TNT stuns San Miguel, boosts Top Two goal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
TNT shackled rival San Miguel Beer, 115-97, and stayed in a heated arms race to a Top Two finish and twice-to-beat incentives...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL proud to see its ex-stars thrive in PBA Commissioner's Cup

MPBL proud to see its ex-stars thrive in PBA Commissioner's Cup

2 days ago
"They're proof that the MPBL is fulfilling its goal of finding and developing new talents."
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Santos president tells Neymar it's 'time to come home'

Santos president tells Neymar it's 'time to come home'

4 hours ago
Santos' president told Brazilian superstar Neymar it was "time to return to (his) people" in a video published on social...
Sports
fbtw
Tabuena, Quiban wage battle at International Series India

Tabuena, Quiban wage battle at International Series India

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Miguel Tabuena is determined to carry the momentum from his strong Philippine Open comeback into the International Series...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy eyes majors, Ryder Cup in 'pivotal' 2025

McIlroy eyes majors, Ryder Cup in 'pivotal' 2025

5 hours ago
Rory McIlroy is sharpening his focus for a "pivotal" 2025 campaign amid continuing uncertainty over "what the landscape of...
Sports
fbtw
Winless Valientes routed by Sagesse SC in Dubai

Winless Valientes routed by Sagesse SC in Dubai

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Zamboanga Valientes fell to their third straight loss in the 34th Dubai International Basketball Championship after getting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with