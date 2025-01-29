Silay pulls off stunner in PNVFâ€™s U21 nationals opener

^

Silay pulls off stunner in PNVF’s U21 nationals opener

Philstar.com
January 29, 2025 | 3:02pm
Volleyball stock photo.
Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — ONE Silay made its presence felt with a hard-earned 25-22, 25-23, 22-25, 32-30 upset of Volleyball Never Stop (VNS) Club at the start Wednesday of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-21 Championship National Men’s Division at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The club from Negros Occidental had an answer to every solid play the favored VNS side displayed in the marathon Group A encounter to gain a head start in the five day championship being staged for the first time by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Mindanao’s No. 1-ranked Zamboanga City also survived a grueling fifth set to turn back North Luzon’s No. 2 Lingayen, 16-25, 25-20, 23-25, 30-28, 15-7, in another Group A action.

One Silay and Zamboanga City clash on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the competition supported by Akari, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Meralco, PLDT, Smart, AyalaLand, Nuvali, Mikasa, Senoh, Asics, Rebisco, Cignal, OneSports, OneSports+ and Pilipinas Live.

The other matches set for Thursday are the preliminary duels between Notre Dame of Dadiangas University and City of Naga-Cebu Volleyball Club at 9 a.m., Umingan Volleyball Club and University of the East at 11 a.m., and VNS and Lingayen at 4 p.m. 

The preliminaries will continue until Friday while the semifinal matches are set Saturday and the final is on Sunday.

PNVF

VOLLEYBALL
