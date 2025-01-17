Hong Kong Eastern blasts Terrafirma to clinch quarters berth

Steven Guichard (80) reacts after connecting on a triple during Hong Kong Eastern's clash with the Terrafirma Dyip Friday at the PhlSports Arena.

MANILA, Philippines -- Hong Kong Eastern clinched a ticket to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals after flattening the Terrafirma Dyip, 133-110, Friday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The guest team broke the game wide open in the fourth quarter to secure the victory and join NorthPort and Converge in the next round of the import-laden conference. They rose to 7-3 in the standings.

Ramon Cao sparked Hong Kong with 23 points, seven rebounds and an assist, while Kobey Lam had 20 markers off the bench. Steven Guinchard chipped in 19 points.

The still-winless Terrafirma squad was able to keep in step with Eastern through three quarters. They fell behind by seven points, 69-76, before unleashing a 9-0 run capped by a pair of free throws by Brandon Edwards to go ahead by two, 78-76, at the 3:49 mark of the third.

Hao Zhu tied the game up at 78, but a split from the line by Louie Sangalang put the home team ahead, 79-78.

However, Hong Kong ended the third with a 9-0 blitz capped by a Ka Hin Marco Leung layup off the steal to make it a nine-point lead, 88-79.

Terrafirma was able to inch within seven, 88-95, in the fourth, but Eastern flipped the script and ran away with a 15-2 run capped by a 3-pointer by Cao to grab a 20-point advantage, 110-90, with 6:29 remaining.

Aljun Melecio stopped the bleeding with a jumper, but Hong Kong would not be stopped.

The lead grew to as much as 29 points, 131-102, after a pair of free throws by Lam.

While they have already clinched the quarterfinal berth, Eastern head coach Mensur Bajramovic said they will be gunning for the twice-to-beat advantage that will be given to the top two seeds.

“But for now we are still looking for a playoff for the first two spots. Many teams have three losses, so we need to win all three games still and then to see how is the other games to try to get first two spots. It will help for sure for the playoff,” he told reporters.

Hayden Blankley produced 16 markers for the victors, to go with seven rebounds and seven assists. Zhu and Yuet Yeung Pok added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Edwards powered the 0-11 Terrafirma with 26 points, 17 rebounds and three assists. Melecio contributed 17 points while Stanley Pringle chipped in 16. Sangalang and Louie Ferrer tallied 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Terrafirma will try to end its campaign on a winning note against TNT, while Eastern will take on the dangerous Magnolia Hotshots next.