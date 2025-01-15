ZUS Coffee presses on in pursuit of PVL success

MANILA, Philippines — After claiming its first two victories in their infant Premier Volleyball League life, ZUS Coffee is hoping to sustain what it has significantly gained in the PVL All-Filipino Conference, which resumes Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

But they would have to live by their battlecry — progress, not perfection.

“Good sign na may progress kami, kahit pa-unti-unti,” said a proud Jovelyn Gonzaga, ZUS unquestioned leader.

Under Gonzaga's battle-scarred Gonzaga’s leadership, the Thunderbelles have accomplished what they haven’t done in their first two conferences in the league — win games.

The fledgling franchise's two triumphs came at the expense of Galeries Tower and Nxled.

But what was astonishing about the Thunderbelles’ resurgence was the fact that their three defeats in this conference weren’t a straight-set blowout just like in the past.

They succumbed to Akari and Farm Fresh in four sets while staring undefeated and powerhouse Creamline eye to eye before falling via the full, five-set route.

“Sobrang grateful kami sa naging outcome ng performance namin. Sayang siya sa sayang, pero part of us happy kami kasi somehow yung paghihirap ng team, during trainings na lumalabas,” said Gonzaga.

The best though is yet to come as ZUS resumes its quest for more upsets against Choco Mucho Saturday.

“Sana madala namin sa 2025,” said Gonzaga.