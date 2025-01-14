Figure skater Borromeo qualifies for ISU Four Continents Championships

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino figure skater Paolo Borromeo showed his readiness to compete in next month’s Asian Winter Games in Harbin, China after he came through with a solid effort in the Sofia Trophy in Bulgaria recently.

The 27-year-old Boca Raton, Florida born El Dorado Hills, California based Borromeo was fifth with a score of 178.14 in the Bulgarian capital that sealed him a spot to the ISU Four Continents Championships slated February 19-23 in Seoul, South Korea.

In all, Borromeo ended up seventh in the short program with 50.13 points and fourth in free skating with 128.01.

Interestingly, the Seoul meet will come right after his participation in Harbin where he will be one of the 20-strong squad the country will field in the quadrennial event.

There, Borromeo will be joined by another figure skater, newly naturalized Aleksandr Korovin.