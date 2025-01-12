^

Sports

Gin Kings clip Bossing

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
January 12, 2025 | 9:30pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — After giving up a bunch of points in its prior loss, Barangay Ginebra knew it had to return to its defensive roots.

And so the Gin Kings tightened the screws on the Blackwater Bossing to secure an 86-63 romp that brought them back to their winning ways and into a share of third spot in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the Ynares Center.

The crowd darlings lifted their card to 6-3 and joined idle Hong Kong Eastern and Converge in a logjam at No. 3 behind NorthPort (7-1) and Rain or Shine (6-2) with this disposal of the Bossing (1-7).

Coach Tim Cone’s defense-focused wards held Blackwater to a lowly 29.9 percent field goal clip (23 of 77) en route to the lowest output of Season 49 and the fewest points by any team since Magnolia coughed up 51 in a 23-point loss to Meralco in last season’s Philippine Cup.

This was in stark contrast to their lousy shot-stopping performance in Tuesday’s 116-119 setback to the Batang Pier, who went home with most points scored against the Gin Kings in this conference behind a 52.4-percent clip.

“We came with our defensive chops tonight and that’s something we didn’t have against NorthPort,” said Cone.

This was felt most in the third quarter, where the Gin Kings held the Bossing to only 13 while netting 27 from their end to break the game open, 66-45.

Ginebra limited Blackwater’s high-scoring import George King to only 10 in the second half after he exploded for 17 in the first two periods.

Justin Brownlee produced 18 markers, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Ginebra while RJ Abarrientos shot 15 on his way to a third Best Player of the Game nod in the tournament.

Japeth Aguilar chipped in 10 while Jamie Malonzo made eight on his first appearance back from a calf injury he sustained in April 2024. Malonzo even was a key component of Ginebra’s third-quarter pullaway, scoring six in that stretch, including a two-handed dunk that drew cheers and applause from the good-sized Sunday crowd.

