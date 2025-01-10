Austria, An poised for romps in Riviera Amateur Open

MANILA, Philippines — Jonar Austria and An Yunju all but secured the titles at the Riviera Amateur Open with strong performances in the penultimate round at the Riviera Golf and Country Club’s Couples course in Silang, Cavite on Thursday.

Austria posted a steady one-under 71, following his second-round 69, to build a commanding three-day total of 211. His consistent play gave him a massive 12-stroke lead over Jolo Magcalayo, who struggled with a 76 after an outstanding 68 in the second round.

Magcalayo’s total of 223, however, kept him in contention for a Philippine Open spot, alongside Tristan Padilla and Chris Remata, who matched 225s after carding 70 and 75, respectively.

The top four finishers will earn the rare opportunity to compete against elite pros in the $500,000 Philippine Open, slated for January 23-26 at the Manila Southwoods Masters course in Carmona, Cavite.

Despite a tough 78, Shinichi Suzuki holds fifth place with 227. As a member of the victorious Philippine Putra Cup team, Suzuki has already earned his Philippine Open berth alongside reigning Philippine Amateur champion Zeus Sara.

Jeff Lumbo and Jed Dy remained within striking distance of Open qualification, posting 228 and 229, respectively, after rounds of 73 and 74.

Luigi Wong pooled a 231 after a 74, while Henry Bolano and Patrick Tambalque shared 233s after 75 and 76, respectively. All three, however, will need standout performances in the final round to keep their Open hopes alive.

In the women’s division, An delivered her best round of the tournament, a 71, to all but guarantee her crown. With a three-day total of 216, including 72 and 73, the 14-year-old prodigy pulled away with a huge 20-stroke lead over Matet Salivio, who managed a 76 for 236.

Junior standouts Mona and Lisa Sarines matched 73s for 240 and 243, respectively. Lia Rosca carded a 77 for a 244, while Crista Miñoza and Lia Duque both finished with 79s for 245s.