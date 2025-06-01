^

All eyes on Que

The Philippine Star
June 1, 2025 | 12:00am
All eyes on Que
Angelo Que.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines — After back-to-back triumphs at Pradera Verde and Eagle Ridge, seasoned pro Angelo Que guns for a rare three-peat on the Philippine Golf Tour – a feat yet to be achieved in a single season of the prestigious circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

The ICTSI Forest Hills Classic, set from June 3-6 at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Forest Hills Golf and Country Club in Antipolo, promises to test even the most seasoned campaigners like Que.

With a prize pot of P2.5 million up for grabs, the competition is expected to be fierce.

Leading the charge are tour stalwarts Tony Lascuña, Jhonnel Ababa, Clyde Mondilla, Reymon Jaraula and Guido van der Valk.

Also joining the fray is Keanu Jahns, recent ADT titlist Aidric Chan, along with Carl Corpus, Ryan Monsalve, Dan Cruz, Josh Jorge, John Michael Uy, Leandro Bagtas and Paolo Wong.

