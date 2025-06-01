^

Sports

Eala bows out; Alcaraz gets scare

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Eala bows out; Alcaraz gets scare
Alex Eala
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Mexican partner Renata Zarazua bowed to Olga Danilovic of Serbia and Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-1, 6-3, and out of contention in Round 2 of the French Open doubles Friday night at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

The Filipina-Mexican tandem got off to slow starts in both sets and could not recover en route to a sweeping defeat in just over an hour.

Eala and Zarazua succumbed to a 0-2 start in the first then a flatter 0-4 beginning in the second for a stark contrast from their 7-5, 6-4 win over Emily Appleton of Great Britain and Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers of Spain in Round 1.

That served as Eala’s first-ever win in her Grand Slam main draw for a silver lining in her debut against the sport’s titans.

Eala, WTA No. 73, last week absorbed a 0-6, 6-2, 3-6 loss against No. 88 Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the first round of singles.

Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare to book his place in the French Open Last 16, with defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka also through to the fourth round.

Second seed Alcaraz won 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against 69th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur to keep his title defense on course.

Swiatek kept her bid for a fourth consecutive French Open title on track, coming through 6-2, 7-5 against Romania’s world No. 60 Jaqueline Cristian.

The 23-year-old Pole will next play 12th seed Elena Rybakina after the Kazakh dispatched 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2 in a clash of big hitters.

Sabalenka produced a dominant display in a 6-2, 6-3 win over 34th-ranked Serbian left-hander Olga Danilovic.

ALEX EALA
