Bella shows up, joins PVL Draft

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Bella Belen
STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Finally, three-time UAAP champion and MVP Bella Belen from National University showed up in the PVL Rookie Draft Combine at the Paco Arena and officially declared her availability for the draft rites on June 8 at the Novotel Hotel.

“Yes,” said Belen in Filipino yesterday when asked if she will join the draft.

The commitment meant that Belen would land at Capital1 Solar, which is expected to exercise its first overall pick on her and make her its franchise player from hereon.

Belen travelled for eight to nine hours from Laoag during the night, attended the three-hour scrimmage in the morning and went straight to Alas Pilipinas’ training session in the afternoon at the PhilSports Arena.

It was a busy day for Belen, who missed the first day of the two-day Combine because she was with the Nazareth team that represented the National Capital Region in reclaiming the Palarong Pambansa secondary girls volleyball gold medal.

Coming into yesterday, there was still a cloud of doubt on whether Belen may end up playing abroad.

