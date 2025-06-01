^

Ibabao Triathlon unfolds in Catarman

The Philippine Star
June 1, 2025 | 12:00am
Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Ongchuan (center) is flanked by Sunrise Events, Inc. president Princess Galura (left) and Vice Gov. Clarence Dato during the press conference.
CATARMAN, Philippines — Northern Samar celebrates its 60th founding anniversary in style with the staging of the Ibabao Festival 2025 Sunrise Standard Triathlon Recon Race today here.

Sixty athletes are set to compete in the milestone edition of the Ibabao Triathlon, a symbolic race that serves as a centerpiece of the province’s month-long celebration. The event pays tribute to the enduring strength of the Ibabaoan spirit while embracing the promise of Northern Samar’s progressive future.

Now in its third year, the Ibabao Festival was conceived by Gov. Edwin Ongchuan as a living gallery of the province’s history, handicrafts and natural wonders.

Athletes will sprint off Ibabao Beach for the 1.5km swim, followed by the 40-km bike where riders will blaze along palm-fringed coastal roads.

The closing 10-km run will wind through Catarman’s heritage core and the jubilant Ibabao Festival grounds.

