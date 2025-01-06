Homegrown stars, daunting Masters course set stage for Philippine Open

MANILA, Philippines — With Asian Tour regulars Miguel Tabuena, Angelo Que and Justin Quiban leading the charge, alongside a formidable roster of Philippine Golf Tour standouts, the Philippines is poised to showcase its golfing prowess when the Philippine Open is fired off on January 23 at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters Course in Carmona, Cavite.

The $500,000 tournament, which marks the kickoff leg of this year’s Asian Tour, also signals the much-awaited return of Asia’s oldest national championship to the region’s premier golf circuit after a lengthy hiatus.

Tabuena, who last claimed an Asian Tour-sanctioned Philippine Open title in a rain-shortened 2015 edition at Luisita, will seek to recapture glory on home soil.

Meanwhile, Que, Quiban and a host of local stalwarts — armed with local knowledge of the Masters layout — are also expected to make their mark. Veterans like Tony Lascuña and rising stars such as Sean Ramos, who recently secured a full Asian Tour card, add depth to the Philippine contingent, ensuring a strong challenge against a crack international field.

The competition will be fierce, with reigning Order of Merit (OOM) champion John Catlin of the US headlining the field. Former OOM winners Sihwan Kim (US) and Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand), multiple Asian Tour champions Suteepat Prateeptienchai and Nitithorn Thippong (Thailand), and seasoned competitors like Chan Shih-chang (Taiwan), Richard Lee (Canada), Rattanon Wannasrichan (Thailand), Jbe Kruger (South Africa) and Steve Lewton (England), the 2017 Philippine Open champion, are all tipped to contend for the title.

The Masters course has been meticulously prepared to deliver a true test of skill. Playing as a par-70 layout stretched to 7,200 yards, it promises to challenge even the best in the field.

While the long hitters may find some scoring opportunities, strategic shot-making will be key. Notably, holes Nos. 4 and 15 have been converted into long par-4s, demanding precision and making pin positions harder to target. The rough has been grown to three inches to penalize wayward shots, ensuring players must balance power with accuracy.

The greens, maintained to international standards, will be fast and undulating, with pins placed in tricky locations to demand calculated approaches. The prevailing January winds will add another layer of difficulty, particularly on exposed holes, requiring players to adapt their strategies throughout the four days of competition.

Adding to the allure of the challenge is the resilience of the Masters course. Despite being heavily impacted by Typhoon Kristine just months ago, Southwoods has restored the course to impeccable condition.

"We want to show the world the quality of our championship course — to showcase the beauty of the Philippines and Southwoods," said Jayson Yu, the club's officer-in-charge.

The Filipino contingent is well-positioned to shine. Tabuena, Que and Quiban bring extensive experience on the Asian Tour, while Lascuña, Clyde Mondilla (2019 Philippine Open champion), Rupert Zaragosa and Guido van der Valk will lean on their familiarity with the Masters layout to gain an edge.

Emerging talents like Ramos and Keanu Jahns will look to make a strong impression against the international heavyweights.

Motivation runs high as the Philippine Open returns to its rightful place on the Asian Tour calendar, offering the local bets a chance to make a mark on an international stage while defending their home turf.

With the Masters course offering no margin for error and the stakes elevated by the prestigious return of Asia’s oldest championship, all eyes will be on the local stars as they take on some of the world’s finest golfers.